Sam A. Gliozzo
1931 - 2020
Sam A. Gliozzo
January 30, 1931 - August 28, 2020
Life Long Resident of Willow Glen
Sam Gliozzo, beloved husband of Marie Ann Gliozzo and loving father of Louise Ann Gliozzo, went to meet God on Friday, August 28, 2020. Marie and Louise are devastated because Sam was their "rock" and it will be very difficult living without him. There are no words to express his influence in their lives. Sam was strong, hard working, humble, faithful and loyal to all who knew him. Sam loved his family and was deeply devoted to his wife and daughter. He will remain in their hearts forever. Sam was a brother of Anthony (Jacqueline), the late Lucy and Carrie. Cherished son of the late Santo and Prospera Gliozzo. Sam proudly served in the U.S. Marines (Semper Fi). He will be greatly missed.
Private Funeral Mass Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Christopher Church. Private entombment to follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. A Memorial Mass of His Life will be held on a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
St. Christopher Church
