Sandra L. ZangaraResident of Sebastopol, CaliforniaSandra L. Zangara, born in San Francisco May 19, 1945, entered heaven March 16, 2020 with her beloved daughters at her side. An incredible mother, wife, daughter, and friend who faced glioblastoma with humor and grace.Sandra is survived by her daughters Julie and Amanda, sons-in-law Tony and Joe, stepchildren Susan, Alfred, Cecilia and Bill, siblings Robert, Lois, Russell and Cheryl, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Elmer Sims and Lorette Hooker, and love of her life, Anthony Zangara.Sandy, a faithful Catholic and volunteer, loved music, dancing, reading, movies, sports, and baking. Working with children as a school administrator provided great joy. In recent years Sandy discovered an artistic talent and was passionately committed to physical fitness.A celebration of life will be held at a future date.