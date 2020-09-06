1/1
Shawn Barton
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn Barton
Sept. 26 1961 - August 11, 2020
Citrus Heights
Shawn passed away at home surrounded by his family after a six month battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by father, Richard and mother, Joan. He is survived by wife, Stacie, son, Brandon, daughter, Siera, brothers Mike and Rick. Shawn grew up in Mountain View and attended Awalt high school and De Anza College. Shawn had a passion for playing baseball, signing with the White Sox in 1981. He played 10 years of minor league baseball, including four seasons with the San Jose Bees from 1984 through 1987. He played for many club and semi pro teams into his late 40s. Shawn moved to Reno Nevada in 1990 where he raised his kids. He then moved to Citrus Heights in 2010. Shawn loved his family and had many cats and dogs over the years. He also took care of the neighborhood strays. He liked to play horses and bet NFL football on Sundays. He enjoyed playing tennis and basketball with his son. He also enjoyed doing skits with his daughter and watching her play baseball and softball. Shawn will be greatly missed by all of us.


View the online memorial for Shawn Barton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved