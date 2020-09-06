Shawn BartonSept. 26 1961 - August 11, 2020Citrus HeightsShawn passed away at home surrounded by his family after a six month battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by father, Richard and mother, Joan. He is survived by wife, Stacie, son, Brandon, daughter, Siera, brothers Mike and Rick. Shawn grew up in Mountain View and attended Awalt high school and De Anza College. Shawn had a passion for playing baseball, signing with the White Sox in 1981. He played 10 years of minor league baseball, including four seasons with the San Jose Bees from 1984 through 1987. He played for many club and semi pro teams into his late 40s. Shawn moved to Reno Nevada in 1990 where he raised his kids. He then moved to Citrus Heights in 2010. Shawn loved his family and had many cats and dogs over the years. He also took care of the neighborhood strays. He liked to play horses and bet NFL football on Sundays. He enjoyed playing tennis and basketball with his son. He also enjoyed doing skits with his daughter and watching her play baseball and softball. Shawn will be greatly missed by all of us.