Woody GibsonFeb. 27, 1993 - July 3, 2020ONE-OF-A-KIND MASTERMINDWoodrow Levon Gibson of Campbell was killed in a car accident on July 3, 2020, at age 27. He attended Westmont and Del Mar High Schools, West Valley College, San Jose City College, and San Jose State.Woody lived life to the fullest, always "living in the moment" with a goal of having as much fun as possible. He was best known for his wit and sarcastic sense of humor. The most important thing to Woody was his relationships with family and friends. He respected women as equals and felt a moral obligation to protect them from harm. His desire to personally interact with everyone around him was never-ending. He was self-confident, truthful, outspoken, fearless, and possessed a strong sense of right and wrong. If you got in a debate with him, you could expect to be steamrolled. The strength of his personality was balanced with his powers of observation and his ability to set emotions aside and listen to another individual's viewpoint. He had an open and inquisitive mind. He accepted people for who they were and for their unique life experiences. Because he was not at all materialistic, he did not judge others by their money or possessions, but by their personal integrity. No matter the topic of conversation, he always looked at the "big picture", and many friends sought his opinion to hear his unique perspective. His one-of-a-kind personality drew people to him, and he was blessed with many close friends. At age 16, he met the love of his life and fiancee, Rebecca Ann Durham. Always together, their happiness created an atmosphere of laughter and joy. His home became the place of impromptu gatherings day and night. The banter flowed, with Woody joyfully acting as the main instigator. No one escaped his verbal jabs, and he was especially thrilled when he succeeded in soliciting a volley of sarcastic comebacks. His laughter was infectious, and everyone genuinely had a good time. With Woody, there was never a dull moment.He was a self-taught man. Every day to him was another opportunity to explore whatever subjects peaked his insatiable curiosity. His brilliant intellect was constantly absorbed with many and varied topics such as past, current and future Global Politics (including World History, particularly WWII History, and Cyberwarfare), Global Economics (including the influence of the Federal Reserve, the Asian strategy to undermine the American dollar, and the future of bitcoin), the Future of Energy (including knowledge of nuclear reactions), Human Metabolism and Nutrition, Climate Change and Environmental Economics (including Hydroponics), Space Exploration and Colonization, Business Law, Accounting, and all-things-computer (building, troubleshooting and securing them).He was a true patriot who believed "Freedom is Not Free", and we should never take freedom for granted. He honored the sacrifices of our military servicemen, including both of his grandfathers who fought in WWII. He believed it is only a matter of time before there is a Chinese/Russian invasion of our homeland, and American citizens would be wise to make contingency plans. He was an ardent supporter of gun rights.On his own terms, he came to believe in a Higher Power and the existence of a "Heaven", where he now resides, no doubt making it a livelier place. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Mark "Henry" Gibson, and survived by his fiancee, Rebecca Ann Durham, mother, Karen Levon Pruitt (both of Campbell), grandmother, Shirley Levon Pruitt, uncles Buck and Beaux Pruitt, cousins Krista, Shala, Beaux and Rio Pruitt (all of San Jose and Boulder Creek), and many paternal relatives in Ohio, including aunt Karen Simmons of Sullivan, uncle Jimmy Gibson of Lorain, and cousin Zak Williams of Elyria.Keep shining bright, dear Woody, until we meet again!