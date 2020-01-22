Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Baker. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Chapel 228 East Main Street Emmett , ID 83617 (208)-365-4491 Memorial service 3:30 PM Emmett Seventh-day Adventist Church 480 Hwy 16 Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Caroline Baker

November 24, 1931 - January 17, 2020

Mary Caroline Baker, 88, passed peacefully to her rest on January 17, 2020 in Emmett, Idaho. Mary was born to John and Suzanna Roosenberg on November 24, 1931 in Lima, Ohio.

Mary was the youngest of nine siblings with five born in Holland and four born after immigration to America in 1910. The family grew up in Berrien Springs, Michigan where elementary and high school Christian education was available. Mary started working young to pay her own education expenses.

Mary was married to John "Daniel" Baker on August 6, 1950. Dan and Mary worked as a team in life endeavors and helped to plant and build a church in Browns Mills, NJ; but the most important role of her life was as wife, mother, and home maker. They raised their family in Battle Creek, MI and Browns Mills, NJ.

When Dan died in 1992, Mary moved to live near her children with homes in Vermont, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and California; moving to Emmett, Idaho in 2009.

Mary is survived by her children John (Esther), Carol Briggs (Burton), James (Kim), and Donald (Rosie); her sister Jeanette Hodge; grandchildren Jodi (Chris), Carrie, Jonnie, Susan, Cindy, James (Elizabeth), Jason, Jared (Sophie), Tim (Gabriela), and Jeffrey; great grandchildren Callen and Olivia; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service for Mary is planned for Tuesday, January 28th at 3:30 pm at the Emmett Seventh-day Adventist Church at 480 Hwy 16, Emmett, ID 83617. Mary will be interned in May next to Dan in Mount Holley, NJ. Local arrangements are with the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Mary's name can be made to the Emmett Public Library at 275 S Hayes Ave, Emmett, ID 83617 or Eagle Adventist Christian School & Preschool at 538 W State St, Eagle, ID 83616.



