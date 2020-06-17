Alfred J. Souza
1939 - 2020
| Alfred J. Souza, 81, of Freeport, Maine died unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Keough) Souza who died in 2001. Born in Plymouth on April 29, 1939, he was the son the late Joseph and Beatrice (Bruneau) Souza. Al was a resident of Freeport since 1999 and formerly resided in Millis for many years. He grew up in Kingston, MA, graduated from Silver Lake Regional High School and earned his RN Degree from McLean Hospital. Al proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War for four years. Before his retirement he worked for over 20 years at Medfield State Hospital retiring as a nursing supervisor. Al was a member of the American Legion, served on the Millis Board of Health and loved spending time in Maine. He is survived by two sons, Craig Souza of New Hampshire and Chris Souza and his wife Alexia of Framingham. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Souza of Maine, his sister-in-law Kathleen Keough of Medway, his brother-in-law William Keough of East Dennis and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Toni Souza. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Church in Millis with burial following at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Als memory to the New England Paralyzed Veterans of America, 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 301, West Roxbury, MA 02132 (http://www.nepva.org/) or to the Disabled American Veterans, State House, #546, Boston, MA 02133 (https:// www.davma.org/). Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
