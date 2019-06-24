Antoinette M. Bernardi (Arcudi), age 93, died Wednesday June 19, 2019 at her home in Framingham with her children by her side. The VNA Hospice care she received was extraordinary, allowing her to stay in her home. She was a 20 plus year survivor of cancer who truly was a medical miracle defying her age. Ann was the wife of the late Rudolph Bernardi who died in 2011. She lived in her house in Framingham for 64 years and was very pleased that her children were able to keep her there until the end. Ann was born in Framingham and was the oldest and only daughter of Louis Arcudi Sr. and Jennie (Mauriello) Arcudi. She was the sister of Consulato "John" Arcudi of Barefoot Bay, Florida and the late Louis Arcudi Jr. of Milford. She attended Milford High School Class and graduated 14th in her class in 1943. Ann and husband Rudy were married in 1949. She was an incredible cook who made her own pasta and other Italian delicacies to the delight of her family and friends. When she would winter in Ft. Myers in retirement the smell of her cooking would waft throughout the air and bring a crowd to her kitchen window to see what she was making. When her youngest child went to school she worked luncheons at Ken's Steakhouse where she was an extremely popular waitress. She met many lifelong friends there. Ann B, as she would call herself, decided to take up golf when her children got older. She was a member at Saddle Hill Country Club in Hopkin- ton and Kelly Greens Country Club in Ft. Myers. Always with a smile on her face and a joke to tell you, she lit up the course. She played golf into her 89th year when she chipped in multiple times at her ladies league at Millwood Golf course. She also loved going to the Callahan Senior Center for bingo, poker and scrabble. Anyone who played with her knew what a fierce competitor she was. Ann is survived by her 4 children, Denise Quatrale of Boulder City Nevada, Shay Bernardi of Quincy, Stephen Bernardi and his wife Diane of Framingham and Paul Bernardi and his wife Wendy of Framingham. She also has 7 grandchildren, Judi, Jill, Christopher, Sarah, Shannon, Melissa and Derek and 6 great grandchildren Benjamin, Mila, Sophia, Harper, Max and Zoe who all loved Noni and Great Noni so much. Visiting hours are Thursday June 27,2019 from 4-7PM at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St (corner of Union Ave), Framingham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass Friday June 28 at 9 a.m at St. Bridget's Church 830 Worcester Rd, Rt 9 in Framingham Centre. Burial will follow at St.Tarcisius Cemetery in Framingham. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Ann's name to the following charities or the : Mass General Cancer Center, St. Jude Hospital for Children, VNA Hospice of Metrowest For directions or to leave a message of condolence and sign the online guestbook go to nortonfuneralhome.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary