James Bendiak, 67, of Hopkinton, passed away in the comfort and care of his family. He leaves his wife, Patti (Neri) with whom he was married for 45 years and worked together at their printing business, both retiring in 2007. He was a proud and devoted Dad to Nicholas, Caitlin, Patrick, Paul and Melanie and favorite companion Charleydog. He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren, Ella (4) and Owen (2). They gave him strength and love beyond measure. Jim enjoyed sports, race cars and vacationing every year with his family. Due to Covid 19 services will be private. Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com
Gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of James Bendiak to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
.