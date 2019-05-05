Maureen T. (Joyce) Wall, a 40 year Framingham resident, died Wednesday May 1, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Calderone) Joyce, and the beloved wife of William L. Wall, Sr. Maureen worked as a special needs teacher with Project Accept in Framingham. She later went back to school and earned her nursing degree, working at Emerson Hospital in Concord, and taught at the American Red Cross for over 20 years. Family was everything to Maureen, and besides her husband Bill, she is survived by her children, William L Jr. of Framingham, and Martin and his wife Allison of Novato, CA, her grandson, Eli, her sisters, Mary Ann Cooper and her husband William of Savannah, GA, and Francesca Joyce of Winter Park, FL. Family and friends will honor and remember Maureens life by gathe- ring for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Tuesday, May 7th from 4 | 8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St., Saxonville on Wednesday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Maureens name may be made to , 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773 For directions and online condolences, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary