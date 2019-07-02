Sean Murphy, 77, a longtime resident of Framingham died Sunday, June 30, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Boston he was the son of the late Albert & Marjorie L. (Sheppard), Murphy, and his late step mother, Frances M. (Shellenback) Murphy. Sean was raised in Chestnut Hill, was a graduate of St. Sebastians School, and Boston College. He moved to Framingham in 1971 where he raised his children. Sean worked for many years in restaurant management, retiring in the early 1990s. Affectionately known as Papa Friday Sean enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing EMASS Senior Softball with friends, and spent many hours volunteering with BayPath Seniors, The American , and The Jimmy Fund. Sean is survived by his sons, Sean J. of Framingham, Scott & Maegan of Framingham, and Brett of Framingham, his grandchildren, Sean, Nick, Kierra, Cal, Cole, Jack and Ariana, his former wife Suzanne Alexson of Framingham, his Boxborough family, his sister, Sheila, his nieces and nephews, Erin, Patrick, Colleen, Terry, and Megan, and their children, his brothers, Brian, Kevin, Rory, and Terry, and his nieces and nephews, Lisa, Jerry, Dana, Brent, and Shane. He was predeceased by his sister, Deirdre. Family and friends will honor and remember Seans life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Friday, July 5th from 4 | 7 P.M. and again on Saturday, July 6th from 9 | 10:45 A.M. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 oclock. Interment will be on Monday, July 8th in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Seans name to: The Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org, or The American , www.arthritis.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 2, 2019