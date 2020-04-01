|
Shirley M. (Brooks) Cheney 90, died Thursday March 26, 2020 after a period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Roscoe Cheney. She was born in Marlborough the daughter of the late Asa and E. Muriel (Wilson) Brooks and lived between Marlborough and also Northborough most of her life. Shirley worked for many years as a supervisor for the Massachusetts state hospital system and was an avid bingo player. If she could find a game, she would play. She enjoyed going to fairs and bazaars and spent countless hours tending to her garden, particularly her flowers. She is survived by a daughter Linda (Santella) Boulette and her husband Paul of New Braintree, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons Richard and William Santella and a sister, Barbara D'Andrea. A private family burial was held on Tuesday. A funeral service is being planned for a later date and will be announced on the Short & Rowe Funeral Home website (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020