Simone Claudia (Laszlop) Gediman of Marlboro, 93, died Friday, November 20, 2020 from a stroke. She was the wife of Lester Gediman, with whom she was married for 69 years. She was born in Paris, France, the daughter of the late Josef and Theresia (Schnurer) Laszlop. She met and married her husband Lester when both were art students in Florence, Italy. Claudia was an accomplished artist and a passionate gardener. She is survived by her sister Odette Beauvallet and her husband Marceau; son Marc Alex Gediman and his wife DAnna of Marblehead, MA; son Dan Gediman and his wife Mary Jo of Louisville, KY; grandchildren Maggie and Ben Gediman; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Garden in the Woods in Framingham, MA, or the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit https://claudiagediman.com for a full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
