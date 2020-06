Chance JaMarko DavisChance JaMarko Davis, 25, of Mexico, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home.Funeral Service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Ayanna Shivers officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnldfh.com