DUANE HARVEY

Duane Lee Harvey, 70, of Mexico, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Liberty Health and Wellness in Liberty, MO.
A funeral service were held on Tuesday, July 21st at 3:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation was Tuesday from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held on Thursday, July 23rd at the MO State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville with full military honors.
Duane was born on Aug. 2, 1949 in Mexico, the son of Ernest and Helen (Fulton) Harvey. He worked for National Tobacco Co. for a number of years as a route salesman. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by a daughter Stephanie Roberts and two granddaughters, Allison and Katelynn all of Liberty, MO. He is also survived by a sister Tammy (Tony) Hudson of LaBelle, MO and a brother Curt Harvey of Blue Mont, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the MO Veterans Home.
Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com
