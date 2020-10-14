TROY — David Allan Brumfield, 47, of Troy, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 21, 1973 in Troy to Clifton Brumfield of Troy and Shanda (Young) Kirby of Troy.

Other survivors include two sons, Dalton Brumfield of Bradford, Storm Heckman of Troy; two grandchildren, Daxton and Mayleigh; one sister, Jill (Erick) Wigdahl of Piqua; two nephews, Alec and Owen; and his best friend, Bob Glassmeyer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Goldie Brumfield and Pat Buck; his grandson, Dawson; and his nephew Luke.

David was a 1991 graduate of Troy High School. He worked for many years as a construction worker for a number of projects and companies. He loved playing baseball, fishing, and bowling. He was a die hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with his sons, his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being provided to his family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to United Way of Miami County 116 W. Franklin St. Troy, OH 45373 or Hope Over Heroin P.O. Box 565 Wadsworth, OH 44282. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.