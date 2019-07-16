Douglas Wayne Danks, 72, of Pigeon, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at home under hospice care. Doug was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Pigeon to the late Henry and Lorraine (Smith) Danks. He lived in Bad Axe from 1946 to 1959 and attended Wadsworth Country School through 8th grade. He moved to Pigeon and attended St. John's Ev. Lutheran School and graduated from Lakers in 1964. He was a former Huron County deputy sheriff in the early 1970's and then went to work for Stout Construction until they liquidated. Then he worked for Saginaw Foundation and Dome Corp for over 35 years, retiring in 2013 for health reasons. He was a member of the Caseville Eagles and Caseville Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed dear hunting, golfing, gambling at the casinos and spending time at 3 M Ranch in Atlanta. He is survived by his wife Carol; children Michelle (Chris) Love of Dexter, Stephanie (Rob) Roberts of Dexter and Meggan Danks of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren Taylor, Ashley, Connor, Kiley, and Grace; sisters Ruth Ann Mundy and Ida (Ed) Shepherd; brothers Robert (Cindy) and Carl Danks. He was preceded in death by his sisters Shelby Janke, Nina McAlpine, and Betty Yeo and brothers Allen and Richard; and daughter Tammy Jo Danks. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 19 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 16, 2019