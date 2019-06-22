Services Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 (989) 856-3662 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel of Caseville - Caseville 6249 Main Street Caseville , MI 48725 View Map Frank L. Scepanski

Frank L. Scepanski, 96, a life-long Caseville resident, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home under hospice care, surrounded by his family. The man everyone knew and not just because of his plumbing shirt with his name on it, Frank Scepanski Sr. was born April 4, 1923 and raised in Caseville. He learned early while on the family farm what hard work was. And you were going to learn the same hard work ethic, like it or not. He moved to Detroit in 1940 where he met his lovely bride to be, Alice Johns. They married Oct. 20, 1944, and returned home to Caseville in 1947, and continued to grow their feisty, animal loving family. There were many times he reluctantly uttered the word yes to orphaned animals his children would bring home. Together with his brother Tony, they ran Scepanski Plumbing & Heating. Frank took it over in 1976 renaming it Caseville Plumbing & Heating. He retired in 1986 passing it along to his daughter Sharon. Frank was highly regarded in his community. He was a founding member of the Caseville Rod & Gun Club (1951), an avid NRA member and charter member of the Caseville Eagles Club (1976). If you were lucky enough to get an invitation to his "Happy Shack" cabin then you knew what it was like to have a good time. Unfortunately, the rabbits were not so lucky. Besides the rabbits, many deer also saw their lives flash before their eyes at the end of his barrel. And oh, how he could cook some tasty venison. We won't even get started on the many fish that landed their filets on the family platter. Frank was a family man. And you didn't have to be blood to be a part of his family. He has extended family members that reach far and wide. Hearts touched by a man who showed so much love and attention to others. When it did come to his family, there was no favoritism. He had a special relationship and bond with each of them. He was a very caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather, uncle and brother. He had special times and memories with everyone. And yes, weeding those pickles every summer was considered special times, even if it was back breaking work. Those of you, who were blessed to know this determined and strong man, know how we could fill a book with all he has accomplished in 96 years. But now is the time to say good bye. You will be forever loved and deeply missed. "Hey, Frank, don't flirt too much with those angels up there!" Frank is survived by his children, David (Anne) Scepanski Sr. of San Antonio, Texas, Frank (Shirley) Scepanski Jr. of Belize, Sharon (Mike M.) Kelly of Caseville and Mary (Mike) Cummings of Mt. Morris, his grandchildren, David (Theresa) Scepanski Jr., Christine (Donnie Palacios) Scepanski, Scott (Trish) Kelly, Audy (Brian) Edwards, Pat Kelly, Renee Scepanski, Jon (Cynthia) Scepanski, and Lisa (Howard) Mitchell; 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (1994), Brothers & Sisters, Ann Kincel, Mae Dove, Phyllis Cormendy, Julia Wyman & Tony Scepanski. Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in Caseville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from noon until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Thumb Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 22, 2019