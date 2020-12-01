Geraldine M. Nash
Geraldine (Jean) M. Nash, 92, of Grand Blanc passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at her home in Grand Blanc.
As was her wish, a private family memorial service will be held. If desired, contributions may be made to the Flint Institute of Music or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Jean was born on July 24, 1928 in Ruth, Michigan the daughter of William & Marie Roberts. She was married to John (Jack) Nash in 1952. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and her son Bill. Surviving are children Colleen (Carl) Thoms, daughter-in-law Connie Nash, Jim (Lisa) Nash and Christine (Jim) Long, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Burial in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Your condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com
