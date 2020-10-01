James Darling
James Darling, 98, of Filion peacefully passed away with family by his side on Tuesday evening, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe, Michigan.
James was born in Evergreen Township, Mich., on July 15, 1922, to the late Owen and Martha (Mark) Darling. He married his loving wife, Violet Halifax on May 27, 1978.
James was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church and he volunteered as an apple pie bag twist-tier at their annual apple pie sale. He never did turn down a slice of desert. Who says you can't have a cookie with your cereal in the morning! He was an avid dairy farmer and green hand gardener with flourishing vegetables and a well-kept lawn. He enjoyed playing cards (especially those intense games of Skip-Bo), going to parades, and watching fireworks. He loved attending farm and car shows, working with his hands, and spending time with his family and friends.
James is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Violet Darling of Filion; his children Ron (Marge) Halifax of Harbor Beach, Gary (Cheryl) Halifax of Harbor Beach, Linda (James) Geiger of Harbor Beach, Betty (Andrew) Juozapaitis of Rochester Hills, Randy (Lauri) Halifax of Minden City, and Annette Halifax of Rochester Hills; brother Fred (Pat) Darling of Marlette; sister Norma Cryderman of Linden; 21 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
James was proceeded in death by his siblings Mark Darling, Don Darling, Bob Darling, Jerry Darling, and Mary Geister; daughter Arlene Geiger; two grandchildren, Jared Halifax and Lori Geiger.
He leaves behind an endless supply of wonderful memories as a father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Services for James will be Officiated by Rev. Tim Callow at the First United Methodist Church in Bad Axe at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Burial will be in Rock Falls Cemetery, Harbor Beach. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at Kaufman Funeral Home, Bad Axe and Friday at the church at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
The family requested the limitation of services of James Darling to family. A face mask is required to attend. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
.