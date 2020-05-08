Keith R. Frappart
Keith R. Frappart, 60, of Pigeon died Friday, May 1, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer in Scheurer Hospital, Pigeon. He was born Aug. 20, 1959 in Saginaw to Albert and Earlene Alice (Hubel) Frappart. He married Peggy May Repshinska on June 21, 1980 in Caro.
Keith spent his childhood in Cass City. He worked in sales at Family Farm and Fleet in Cass City, for Farmer's Co-op in Kinde and later as an Operations Manager for Midwestern BioAg in Kinde. Keith was most recently employed at Cass City Oil and Gas. He coached Little League, summer baseball, JV baseball, and JV football in Cass City. Keith also coached Little League baseball in Owengage, travel softball in Elkton and JV softball at Lakers. He loved outdoor hobbies including: deer hunting, fishing, boating, golfing and camping with family and friends. The Upper Peninsula was his favorite place to visit and spend time. Keith was known as a great story teller especially around the bonfire. His favorite sports team was the Detroit Tigers.
Keith is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Stacy (David) Binder of Elkton; sons: Matthew Frappart of Pigeon; Kristopher Repshinska of Pigeon; grandson, Acelin Collis; brothers: Rocky (Marilyn) Anscomb of Saginaw; Bill (Judy) Clairmont of Port Charlotte, Fla.; Earle (Paula) Anscomb of Astatula, Fla.; sisters: Carlene Sattelberg of Caro; Diane (Thomas) Smith of Owendale; Debra (Bill) Dougherty of Saginaw; mother-in-law, JoAnn Repshinska of Gagetown; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Paul Repshinska.
Private family graveside service held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Grand Lawn Cemetery, Pigeon with Brad Speirs of Novesta Church of Christ, Cass City officiating. The graveside service will be broadcast live and archived on the Kranz Funeral Home website. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may share memories, prayers and photos with the family at www.kranzfuneralhome.com. Due to current COVID-19 health concerns and the executive order, chapel visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Kranz Funeral Home, Cass City, which also made the arrangements.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.