Eddie Jo Treece (1942 - 2019)
  • "The Treece family had been friends of my family for as long..."
    - Hugh Davis
  • "Scott and Becky we are so sorry for your loss. You are all..."
    - Joey and Melinda Mauldin
  • "Praying for everyone "
    - Wade Grooms
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Kimberly Allen
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow...."
    - Darrell Kingsbury
Service Information
Creech Funeral Home - Middlesboro
112 South 21st Street
Middlesboro, KY
40965
(606)-248-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Binghamtown Baptist Church
Middlesboro, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Binghamtown Baptist Church
Middlesboro, KY
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Obituary
Middlesboro - Eddie Jo Treece, age 76, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born on July 11, 1942 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Mack and Lula Sheckels Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Mack Johnson.

She was a faithful member of the Binghamtown Baptist Church.

She is survived by the following members of her family:

Husband of 58 years: Rex Treece

3 Children: John (Vivian) Treece, Kim (Norman) Marcum and Scott (Rebecca) Treece

3 Sisters: Patricia (Jerry) Lane, Shelia Collins and Debbie (Mike) Harris

And a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Binghamtown Baptist Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Dr. William Boyd Bingham presiding.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.creechfh.com. Creech Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Daily News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
