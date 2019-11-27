KNOXVILLE - James Edward "Jimmy John" Wyrick born on October 7,1941 in Lake City, TN passed on November 19, 2019 at his residence in Knoxville, TN, comforted by his loving wife and family.

Jimmy John was born in Lake City, TN, not Rocky Top and he was more than willing to correct anyone that said different. Growing up Jimmy John was a great friend to many and known as "Wyrick" to a select few in his life. After graduating High School from Powell in 1960 Jimmy John enlisted in the United States Navy. He served four honorable years to a country he loved dearly as a hospital corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. His greatest honor as a sailor was serving on the funeral detail when President Kennedy was brought to Bethesda. An overwhelming sense of pride and patriotism was heard and felt when he would share this story. After the Navy Jimmy John was a general contractor up until a few short years before his death. He loved horses, race cars, and listening to his favorite musician Jerry Lee Lewis. Jimmy John opened his home many times to his neighbors and friends during the holidays for dinners and parties. He also taught many young men how to make a good living in the construction business by treating people right and making friends along the way. Jimmy John served a number of years on the AMVETS department of Tennessee, State Service Foundation where he was a trustee. His many years in the construction trade proved an invaluable resource to all the members.

James "Jimmy John" Wyrick will always be remembered for his smile, cowboy hat, cowboy boots, bolo tie, cigar and love of America.

Jimmy John was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Claudia White Wyrick and is survived by his wife Frandlynn of over 19 years; daughter, Julie Denise Wyrick; sons, James H. "Bub" Wyrick (Angie), John Patrick Wyrick (Melissa), Joe Daniels (Carrie); grandchildren, Kayla Wyrick, Tyler Wyrick, Hannah Daniels, Jake Wyrick, and Max Wyrick; loving caregivers, Belinda Freeman and Norma Daniels, longtime friend and business partner, Curtis Silvernail with Bank of America; very best friend, David Bates; the AMVETS department of Tennessee State Service Foundation trustees and all AMVETS members; special cousins David and Sandra Marshell and "Lucky" his cigar stealing dog. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel at 4131 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938. Military honors provided by Volunteer State Honor Guard. Serving as honorary pallbearers: Kelly Robertson, Brian Connor, Mark "Rhonto" Waddell, Scott Jones, Rusty Bolden, Craig White, Pat Bailey, Brad Crye, Michael Good, Paul Connor Cawood, John Guthrie, Chuck Pearcy, David Marshall, Tim Nelson, Richard Bean, Bert Bean, Gilmore Weaver, James Tackett, Willie Wallace, Allen Hicks, Johnny McCoy, Doyle Nicely, Dean Russell, and Herman Meredith. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.