HULEN — Ms. Nadine Rhea Johnson age 91 of Hulen, KY went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Frank Rhea and Nettie Green Rhea born August 12, 1928. Ms. Johnson was one of the longest standing members of the Mathel Pentecostal Church in Hulen, KY. She was a Christian for more than 75 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Nathaniel "Beno" Johnson, one sister: Pearl Parks; brothers: Clyde Stokes and Frank Rhea, Jr.; one son: Tony Johnson and one daughter-in-law Marian Johnson.

Ms. Johnson is survived by one son: Tommy Johnson; grandchildren: Stephanie Minor and Joy (Jack) Hewett; great-grandchildren: Brittney Horton, Lauren Johnson, Jordan Hewett and Jake Hewett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family of Ms. Johnson will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Creech Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00pm in the Creech Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Howard and Rev. James Roark presiding. Music will be provided by the church singers. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00am in the Pineville Cemetery, Pineville, KY. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be the men of the Mathel Pentecostal Church.

