Barton, Ellsworth L.

Ellsworth Layton Barton (Ramrod), 88 of the Rocky Hill, passed peacefully on May 7, 2019. Born on March 7, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Paul Barton and Edith Crum Barton.

Al, having only completed the 8th grade, was able to make a very good life for himself. He served as a Sergeant in the Army from 1949 to 1952. He was married in 1957. During the early years of his marriage, he worked for McDonald's and was an instrumental part in the starting up of new stores. In the early 70's, he left McDonald's to work at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he retired as an Inspector. He was also a life time member of the American Legion.

Al was a hard working, loving man who was respected by all and will be greatly missed.

He leaves behind his wife Camille Barton, one son Garrett Barton, four daughters Sandy Waters, Sundy Martin, Shari Nielsen and Shanelle Primmer. He also leaves one sister, 4 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown with full Military Honors. Those who wish to pay their respects may attend a memorial service on Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. at the State Veterans Home, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT in the Levitow Health Care Chapel. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. in the chapel. Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Rocky Hill Veterans Recreational Department and sent to: CT DVA, Attn: Angella Bently, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary