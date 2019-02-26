Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
John Trevisan
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
John A. Trevisan, Jr., 72, of Middletown, beloved husband of Elizabeth (Wall) Trevisan, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Bristol, son of the late John A. Trevian, Sr. and Ruth (Price) Dickes. John was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the U.S. Airforce. He retired from Fedex as a driver and was a life member of Westfield Fire Department. John enjoyed spending time outdoors camping and watching NASCAR. John is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons, John Trevisan of Middletown, Michael Trevisan and his wife Jennifer of Middletown, a granddaughter, Madisyn Trevisan. Besides his parent's, John was predeceased by his stepfather, Karl Dockes. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Miner Cemetery. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Greater Middletown Military Museum, c/o Community Foundation of Middlesex County, 49 Main St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 26, 2019
