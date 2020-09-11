Whitehead, Nancy B.
On September 5, 2020, Nancy Barry Whitehead joined her husband Alton, her brothers Thomas and Joseph Barry and friends in eternal peace. Always one to open her door to family and friends, Nancy quite often found a way to stretch the Sunday dinner she planned for 6 to serve 16, welcoming unexpected guests. Nancy enjoyed card games with friends and family, camping at Hammonasset State Park and vacationing in Vermont, Cape Cod and Florida. But mostly, Nancy was all about her girls; Wendy Pramuka of Cromwell, Linda Gawlak and her husband Matthew of Middlefield and Marcy Lepesko and her husband David of Milford. Her grandchildren Maelynn, Chadam, Amelia, Gabriel and Brendan were a part of her daily life. Particularly as she completed her work life at Southern New England Telephone, Middlesex Hospital and the office of Dr. Joseph Havlicek, her grandchildren would fill her retirement days. The happiness provided by Nancy's three great-grandchildren; Cassidy, Cadence and Cameron would always bring a huge smile to her face with just their presence.
The family will be forever grateful and would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Connecticut Baptist Home for their loving and compassionate care. Their ability to make Nancy feel like she had an extended family provided comfort and ease with her daily challenges. Donations can be made in Nancy's name to the Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.
Private graveside services will be held at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.