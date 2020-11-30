Mr. Philip T. Donnelly, 87, of Milford MA died Friday (July 24, 2020) at Genesis-Milford Center after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of June (Whalen) Donnelly. Philip was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Thomas and the late Katherine (Callahan) Donnelly. He first attended Milford public schools and was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School. He also was a graduate of Newman School in Boston MA and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston MA. Philip was a Korean Conflict veteran having served in the US Army. He was first employed as a young man as a member of the Milford Fire Department. He later worked for many years as an installer/technician for the NE Telephone Company, which later became Verizon. Philip was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. He was also a member of the Maspenock Rod & Gun Club and a member, along with his wife, of the Vizsla Club. Philip had also served as a Director of the Blackmans Point Homeowners Association in Marshfield MA for twenty-two years. Philip was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish & hunt. He loved boating and had obtained his captains license from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He also obtained his commercial fishermens license. Philip is survived by his beloved wife of forty-seven years, June; also his pet dog, 'GiGi', and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (December 5th) at 1PM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial of his cremains, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 51 Blossom Street, Boston MA 02114.