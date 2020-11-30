1/
Philip T. Donnelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Philip T. Donnelly, 87, of Milford MA died Friday (July 24, 2020) at Genesis-Milford Center after a period of declining health. He was the beloved husband of June (Whalen) Donnelly. Philip was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Thomas and the late Katherine (Callahan) Donnelly. He first attended Milford public schools and was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School. He also was a graduate of Newman School in Boston MA and attended Wentworth Institute in Boston MA. Philip was a Korean Conflict veteran having served in the US Army. He was first employed as a young man as a member of the Milford Fire Department. He later worked for many years as an installer/technician for the NE Telephone Company, which later became Verizon. Philip was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. He was also a member of the Maspenock Rod & Gun Club and a member, along with his wife, of the Vizsla Club. Philip had also served as a Director of the Blackmans Point Homeowners Association in Marshfield MA for twenty-two years. Philip was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish & hunt. He loved boating and had obtained his captains license from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. He also obtained his commercial fishermens license. Philip is survived by his beloved wife of forty-seven years, June; also his pet dog, 'GiGi', and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (December 5th) at 1PM in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial of his cremains, with Military Honors, will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston MA 02114.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved