Madeline Bornhorst age 86, of Sidney, Ohio, died at 3:39 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney. She was born on January 3, 1933 in Van Wert County to the late Ray & Pauline (Hauter) Mihm. She married Wesley Bigham on February 21, 1954 and he preceded her in death on August 26, 1980. She married Ralph Bornhorst on October 17, 1987 and he survives in Sidney. She is also survived children: Ken & Cathy Bigham, Celina, Colleen Bigham, Celina and Tom & Jody Bigham, Venedocia, step-children: Jim & Laura Bornhorst, Miamisburg, Mike & Elizabeth Bornhorst, Portugal, Jerry & Michelle Bornhorst, Troy, Steve & Pam Bornhorst, Troy, Kathy Sturm, Sidney, Joe & Bev Bornhorst, Centerville, Annette Boone, Sidney, Patricia & Randy Meinking, Centerville, 24 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sisters: Katherine Wallick and Marilyn Leiter, step sons-in-law: Clarence "Woody" Sturm, James Boone and step daughter-in-law Maria Bornhorst. Madeline was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, and was a graduate of Rockford High School. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Steve Mondiek, celebrant. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Ohio. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 PM to 7 PM on Monday, April 1, and at SACRED HEART CHURCH Tuesday from 9 AM to 10 AM. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.