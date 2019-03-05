Home

Viola (Swyers) Hartman Obituary
VIOLA SWYERS HARTMAN, age 91, of Troy, passed away March 1, 2019 at The Masonic Home in Springfield. She was born on December 2, 1927 in Nelsonville, OH to the late Ralph and Lillian (Johnson) Swyers.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband: Lee Dale Hartman. They shared 70 years together. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded by her sister: Pat Hiegle; two grandsons: Jeff Rice and Paul Pierce; and great granddaughter: Samantha Assante.
Viola is survived by her four daughters: Suzie and Kermit Rue, Sandy Wheelock, Cathy and Stephen Pencil and Jane and Phil Pierce. She has eight grandchildren: Lori and Sam Ciminnisi, Jason Rue, Sara Rue, Wendy Rice, Mary Rice, David and Missy Herrmann, Amy and Ty Welker and Jake and Rondi Littlejohn. She also has fifteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Viola has one remaining sister: Janice Kellogg.
Viola was retired from Hobart Manufacturing. She and Lee moved to Minster, OH and enjoyed their later years on Fort Loramie Lake.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
