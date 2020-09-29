1/1
Ray Stephen Selby
1943 - 2020
Ray Stephen Selby, 77, of Wever, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Great River Medical Center.

He was born on May 3, 1943, in Hattie, Mo., to Elmer R. and Jessie I. Cross Selby. He graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1961 and went to work for Sheaffer Pen Company; owned and operated M & R Tool & Die; and retired from Methode Electronics in Carthage, Ill. as a tool and die maker.

He married Maurina K. Vincent on Feb, 4, 1967, in Fort Madison.

He enjoyed being outdoors, shooting bows, building things and was learning blacksmithing. He attended First Baptist Church in Fort Madison.

Ray is survived by his wife, Maurina Selby of Wever; one son, Jeffrey (Catherine) Selby of Falcon, Mo.; two daughters, Kimberly (Juan) Mata of Lee's Summit, Mo. and Gina (Sean) Manka of Castle Rock, Colo.; five grandchildren, Austin Selby, Noah and Eric Mata, Makenzie and Kylie Carpenter; four step grandchildren, Des Mata, Callie and Jonathan Schillaci, and Blakelyn Martin; one brother, Terry (Mary) Selby of Woolridge, Mo.; two sisters, Evelyn Perry of Fort Madison, and Gail Trevino of Fort Madison; two sisters-inlaw, Debbie Albee of Fort Madison and Melinda (Doug) Blind of Fort Madison; his mother-in-law, Betty Vincent of Fort Madison; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Lester Selby; and his father-in-law, Bill Vincent.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A public graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Claypoole Cemetery in rural Wever, with Rev. Dean Graber officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ray's memory and contributions may be left at the graveside service or sent to: Maurina Selby, 1708 354th Avenue, Wever, IA 52658.

Online condolences may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Claypoole Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
