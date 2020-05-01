Susan P. (Ketcham) Walker
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan P. Walker, 70, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:40 a.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center.
She was born on Oct. 14, 1949, in Fort Madison, to Robert and Mary Neadermiller Ketcham. On June 14, 1968, she married Gary Walker in Fort Madison.
Sue worked at Winegard's, Sheaffer Pen and lastly at Fort. Madison Community Hospital as a CNA.
Sue enjoyed going to yard sales and retouched photo negatives. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Walker of Fort Madison; two sons, Bryan (Amy) Walker of Park Ridge, Ill., and Brad (Lindsay) Walker of Fort Madison; five grandchildren, Camille, Meredith, Evelyn, Jack and Owen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and several other family members.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home and Crematory. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, there will be no formal services at this time. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in her memory and may be sent to Gary. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved