Casey Williams
Casey W. Williams of Centralia, MO passed away on August 4th, 2020. He was born in Moberly, MO on October 26th, 1980. He was preceded in death by his wife, Raquel Nalley-Williams, and his mother, Kasey Brooks. He is survived by his father, Vencil Brooks, his son, Landon Tarwater, and his five siblings, Brandy Williams, Natosha Bailey, Phil Williams, Kevin Brooks, and Justin Williams. Casey loved to spend time with his son, friends and family. He was avid sports fan, and he especially liked to watch the Kansas City Chiefs. Casey had numerous friends and family who loved him, and he will be missed by all. A celebration of his life is pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Moberly Monitor-Index on Aug. 11, 2020.
