- Charette Marian Ellis
1933 - 2020
Marian Catherine Ellis–Charette
Mar 19, 1933 – Jul 24, 2020
Marian Catherine Ellis-Charette was born to Mae DeFoe and Wilson J. Ellis on March 19, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. On July 24, 2020 she passed away in Modesto, CA at 87 years of age. Marian was raised in Willoughby, Ohio, but moved to Modesto, CA in 1962. In April of 1963 she moved to Patterson, CA where she stayed for the next 40 years. Marian (nicknamed Mickey) and her husband Lucien (Lou) started a Janitorial Business, which they ran from 1963 to 1974. After their divorce, she worked at The Patterson Irrigator for 5 ½ years. Mickey then worked for Tivra Machine Shop for 1 year and finally with the finance department at the Modesto Bee from 1974-1995 where she eventually retired. In 2002 Mickey moved back to Ohio to be with her family, but came back to Riverbank with her granddaughter and her family in 2009.
Mickey was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers; Bill Ellis, Ernest Ellis, Herb Ellis, Charley Ellis, George Ellis, and Bob Ellis, and her sisters Doris Ellis-Morales and Jane Shaffer Snider. She is survived by her daughter Brenda Lucienne Charette – Jensen, her granddaughter Kathryn (Katie) Mae Sims–Versteegh, her great grandchildren; Simara Catherine Sims and Cadence Mae Versteegh, and by many nieces and nephews.
Per Mickey's request, there will be no services or viewing and burial will be private. Services have been entrusted to Franklin & Downs Funeral Home in Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

