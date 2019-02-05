Obituary Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 3 photos

Ann Sharon Adamson

April 12, 1949 - January 30,2019

Ann Sharon McLaughlin was born April 12th, 1949 in Burlington Vermont, and passed away as Ann Adamson, peacefully on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019, in Modesto.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Rex Adamson of Modesto, Bryna Lovig-Jensen and Erin Pyne from Sacramento, Emily Lovig-Sahuc of Paris France, and Lydia Lovig of Modesto. She leaves siblings Stephen McLaughlin of Rocklin and Katherine McLaughlin of Marcellus New York, as well as the four grandchildren that are the joy of heart. She is preceded in death by parents Harold and Lucille McLaughlin.

In 1971, Ann married her childhood sweetheart and first husband, Charles Lovig. Their loving relationship resulted in their 4 daughters, born in Vermont. During this time two special friends, Huguette Coughlin and Clairmonde Harris became like family, often raising all of their children together. Ann graduated from Johnson State College with a special education teaching degree in 1988. After graduation, the family moved to Sacramento to be near Ann's mother. Charles died unexpectedly in 1991 and Ann raised her daughters alone for many years.

Ann worked at the A.M Winn Elementary School in Sacramento for 15 years, where she tirelessly wrote and won grants to help the impoverished students. She also worked for the Empire School district in Stanislaus County during the opening of the then new, Glick Middle School, establishing a high standard for the Resource Specialist program. Ann and Rex met in 1998 and married in Sacramento in 2005. They spent their years very happily traveling and working together. From China to Ireland to Guatemala and beyond, Ann loved adventure and learning from the different people she met. As her illness progressed she insisted on getting a motor home so she could continue her travels with a ready bed and oxygen machine.

Ann enjoyed volunteering with homeless children, sailing out in the Pacific and church activities. For many years she led Bible studies, invited those in need to stay in her home, and visited those in times of crisis or loneliness.

We know that Ann is safe in the arms of God, forgiven and at peace. Ann's spirit was warm and loving, always showing the light of God within her. While we mourn her leaving us, we know that heaven is a brighter place because of her being called there.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating blood. Ann had over 100 blood transfusions during her 6 year fight with cancer, many from an anonymous donor in Sacramento with the unusual blood type E negative that Ann required.

Funeral services will be held Thursday February 7, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1528 Oakdale Rd. in Modesto, at 10 AM.

Almost all are welcome to attend.

In deference to Ann's explicit instructions, Donald Trump is the only person not invited to her funeral.

1528 Oakdale Rd

Modesto, CA 95355

