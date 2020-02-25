Ann Dickason
Oct 2, 1934 - Feb 14, 2020
Ann Dickason went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 14, 2020. Ann was born at Robinson Hospital in Modesto in 1934. She attended John Muir Elementary School, Roosevelt Jr High School, Modesto High School and Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. While in her 30's she attended Modesto Jr College and Stanislaus State College. She is survived by her two sisters and brother as well as her husband Henry Frank Dickason and children Ted Dickason (Janet), Diana Mortensen (Dean), Denise Dickason, Matt Dickason and seven grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son David Dickason. Ann loved to read – especially history and made sure that her children got to the library most every week. She was an avid quilter with a fabric collection that filled much of her garage. Ann was a Girl Scout leader, loved to cook, and tend to her garden. Her family will miss her greatly and remember her fondly. In Lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Modesto Salvation Army. Services will be at Franklin Downs McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry – Modesto on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.
