Arlene Margaret (Blocher) Christian
February 13, 1939 - March 6, 2019
After graduating from Oakdale High, Mom worked at Gallo Glass (retiring after 31 years), then worked at two fabric stores where she learned to hoard fabric.
Mom's passions included her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sewing, quilting, crocheting, collecting recipes, and attending luncheons with her Gallo work-friends and Ceres Seniors. She was the best example for her daughters of how to be a great mom and grandma. Mom never had a harsh word for anyone, unless they messed with her grandkids! She was also blessed to receive a donated kidney 23 years ago, allowing her to enjoy a rich, full life. Her kindness and loving spirit will be missed by her family and many friends!
She leaves behind daughters - Jan (Greg) Trine and Lynn (Randy) Reeves, grandchildren - Jim (Jessica) Reeves, David Reeves, Sarah (Ryan) Rogers, Jared (Holly) Trine and Shelli (Brian) LaFountain; ten great-grandchildren; brothers - Gene (Naomi) Blocher, Ervin Blocher, and Paul Blocher, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was married for 32 years to her loving husband, Dwayne Christian, who predeceased her in 2015. Mom was also predeceased by her parents, Vannie and Bessie Blocher, and big brother, Morris Blocher.
Graveside service will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10 am - Ceres Memorial Park, immediately followed by a luncheon at Crosspoint Community Church in Modesto. Remembrances may be made to The .
www.cvobituaries.com
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 12, 2019