ARVADA R. WILLIAMSJanuary 20, 1921 – September 29, 2020Arvada left this earth on September 29, 2020, at the age of 99, to live a new life with our heavenly Father.She will be missed by her family and friends, but we know she is in a better place. It has been her wish for a long time for the Lord to take her home.Arvada was born in Minneapolis, MN, and raised in Iowa before coming to Modesto, California, with her family when she was 16. Arvada was a loving and giving person. She was a tremendous Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand Mother and Great Great Grand Mother. She was a mentor to her family and always had good advice and wonderful words of wisdom. She was a woman of grace.She was a Clerk for the Stanislaus County Clerk's Office for many years.She was very active for years in Trinity United Presbyterian Church and helped cook every Wednesday night for Kingdom Kids for many years, was a Deacon, helped with child care and took her famous Mountain Minestrone Soup and Hot Chicken Salad Casserole to many families who either had sickness or a death in their family. She was a volunteer in the classrooms at Enslen School for many years.Her Grandsons would say she taught them everything they know about fishing and made them the fishermen they are today. Arvada loved to travel and enjoyed many trips across the United States, Canada and Europe.She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl P. Williams, Jr., and her two beloved Grandsons, Galen Whitley and Justin Williams, and her parents, Robert and Melvina Chambers. She is survived by her children, Betty Whitley (Hank) and Bob Williams (Bonnie), her grandchildren, Tony Williams (Sharon) and Gregg Whitley (Amy), her great grandchildren, Ross Williams and Seth, Sarah and Samuel Whitley, and 6 great, great grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyers Way, Modesto, CA 95350, or Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, CA 95350.