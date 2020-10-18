1/1
Arvada R. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arvada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARVADA R. WILLIAMS
January 20, 1921 – September 29, 2020
Arvada left this earth on September 29, 2020, at the age of 99, to live a new life with our heavenly Father.
She will be missed by her family and friends, but we know she is in a better place. It has been her wish for a long time for the Lord to take her home.
Arvada was born in Minneapolis, MN, and raised in Iowa before coming to Modesto, California, with her family when she was 16. Arvada was a loving and giving person. She was a tremendous Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grand Mother and Great Great Grand Mother. She was a mentor to her family and always had good advice and wonderful words of wisdom. She was a woman of grace.
She was a Clerk for the Stanislaus County Clerk's Office for many years.
She was very active for years in Trinity United Presbyterian Church and helped cook every Wednesday night for Kingdom Kids for many years, was a Deacon, helped with child care and took her famous Mountain Minestrone Soup and Hot Chicken Salad Casserole to many families who either had sickness or a death in their family. She was a volunteer in the classrooms at Enslen School for many years.
Her Grandsons would say she taught them everything they know about fishing and made them the fishermen they are today. Arvada loved to travel and enjoyed many trips across the United States, Canada and Europe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl P. Williams, Jr., and her two beloved Grandsons, Galen Whitley and Justin Williams, and her parents, Robert and Melvina Chambers. She is survived by her children, Betty Whitley (Hank) and Bob Williams (Bonnie), her grandchildren, Tony Williams (Sharon) and Gregg Whitley (Amy), her great grandchildren, Ross Williams and Seth, Sarah and Samuel Whitley, and 6 great, great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyers Way, Modesto, CA 95350, or Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, CA 95350.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved