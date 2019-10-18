Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Dahlin. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Memorial service 11:00 AM Prescott Church 3000 Prescott Rd Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brent Edward Dahlin

Jun 10, 1961 - Oct 15, 2019

Brent Edward Dahlin was born on June 10, 1961 in Castro Valley, California and passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019 in Ripon, California at 58 years of age. He was a resident of San Joaquin County for 21 years and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa, his parents Irving and Janice Dahlin (Roseville), and his three children, Meghan (Pasadena), Kelsey (Sacramento), Jordan and wife Taylor Dahlin (Ripon) and lifelong friends, Tim and Karen Habiger and Ken and Debbie Newburg.

Brent worked in the Facilities Department of Gallo Winery for 31 years and was known for his dedication and commitment to help in any way he could. More importantly, he was an incredible husband, son, father and friend to so many that love and miss him dearly. He will be remembered for his deep faith in the Lord and active service and attendance to Prescott Church, his quick sense of humor, and love of the SF Giants. He was a valued member of the Ripon Lion's Club, enjoyed building beautiful wood furniture in his garage, kayaking with his friends, going to concerts with his kids, and visiting Oregon where he had hoped to retire in the future.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Prescott Church, 3000 Prescott Rd, Modesto, CA 95350. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Prescott Church.

www.cvobituaries.com



Brent Edward DahlinJun 10, 1961 - Oct 15, 2019Brent Edward Dahlin was born on June 10, 1961 in Castro Valley, California and passed away unexpectedly on October 15, 2019 in Ripon, California at 58 years of age. He was a resident of San Joaquin County for 21 years and is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lisa, his parents Irving and Janice Dahlin (Roseville), and his three children, Meghan (Pasadena), Kelsey (Sacramento), Jordan and wife Taylor Dahlin (Ripon) and lifelong friends, Tim and Karen Habiger and Ken and Debbie Newburg.Brent worked in the Facilities Department of Gallo Winery for 31 years and was known for his dedication and commitment to help in any way he could. More importantly, he was an incredible husband, son, father and friend to so many that love and miss him dearly. He will be remembered for his deep faith in the Lord and active service and attendance to Prescott Church, his quick sense of humor, and love of the SF Giants. He was a valued member of the Ripon Lion's Club, enjoyed building beautiful wood furniture in his garage, kayaking with his friends, going to concerts with his kids, and visiting Oregon where he had hoped to retire in the future.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Prescott Church, 3000 Prescott Rd, Modesto, CA 95350. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Prescott Church. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close