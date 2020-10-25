Bryan Manley

Bryan Kane Manley
Apr. 6, 1951 ~ Oct. 15, 2020
Bryan Kane Manley, 69, of Modesto, California, passed away, on October 15th, 2020. He was born in Burbank, California on April 6, 1951 to William and Marihelen Manley. He graduated from Downey High School in 1969. After, Bryan attended UC Santa Barbara and CSU Stanislaus where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in History.
Bryan married his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Bauman) on September 25, 1971. Together they raised their three children in Turlock, California. Bryan worked as a bank manager for over 30 years. He was a member of the 20/30 club, Kiwana's, and the SOS Club. Bryan also coached youth soccer, little league and youth basketball. One of his favorite activities was playing Strat-O-Matic baseball, which he played for over 30 years.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, William and Marihelen Manley, his twin sisters, Diana Reynolds (Manley), and Dana McManus (Manley), as well as his lifelong best friend and dog Elvis.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his children, Sarah (John) Komar, Amber (Josh) Wethern, and Travis (Alexis) Manley. He is also survived by his bunch of loving grandchildren, Sadie-Anne (TJ) Holley, Kenneth Padilla, Andrew Wethern, Londyn Manley, Mason Wethern, Addisen Padilla, Nicholas Wethern, Jett Manley, Caiden Padilla, Liam Wethern, and Hailey Miller. He is also survived by his dog, Precious.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memories can be shared
