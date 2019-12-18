Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Cowan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Oct. 9, 1961 - Dec. 2019

Cathy passed with family by her side in Olive Branch Miss. She is survived by her partner of 6 years Tom Scott. She leaves 3 adult children Janette McCracken, Ross (Hailey)Cowan, and Kristen (Clay) Cooper. As well as 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Midge (Carl) Baker. Her parents Stan and Ellen Males of Miss. She was born and raised in Modesto and Hughson Ca. She is preceeded in death by her daughter Marissa Cowan, Grandparents and ex husband (Gerry). She was a longtime medical professional . For rememberence the family asks that you let those close to you know that you love them daily , for we never know what tomorrow brings.

