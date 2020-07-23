Charles Eugene Jones, Sr (Gene)
October 18, 1942 – July 20, 2020
Gene passed peacefully in Modesto, CA on July 20, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Gene was born in Richmond, CA on October 18, 1942 to the late Jesse and Fern Jones.
Gene leaves behind a son Chuck Jones (Andrea) of Modesto, grandchildren Adam Jones (Cara) of Modesto, Amber Cromwell (Cameron) of Hughson, Brandon Wood (Alisa) of Avondale, AZ, 3 great grandchildren, Landon, Graysen and Anisten, his dear friend Angela Wegner and sister Lois Peters (Brian) of Modesto and many nieces, nephews and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Kay Jones.
Gene grew up in Ceres, Hayward and Stockton and eventually settled in Modesto. Gene served 30+ years with the California Department of Corrections, retiring as a Lieutenant at Duel Vocational Institute. Gene was an avid fisherman and participated in many fishing tournaments. He was once a member and past President of the Modesto Am-Bass-Adors. He also enjoyed his horses, and took many horseback riding and camping trips to Clarks Fork and other locations with his group of friends. Gene also enjoyed hunting, making many memorable trips to Colorado with his son Chuck.
No public service has been planned, however a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Gene's name to the DW61 Foundation, Inc., PO Box 792, Hughson CA 95326, https://www.dw61foundation.com www.cvobituaries.com