1/1
Charles Jones
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Eugene Jones, Sr (Gene)
October 18, 1942 – July 20, 2020
Gene passed peacefully in Modesto, CA on July 20, 2020. He was 77 years old.

Gene was born in Richmond, CA on October 18, 1942 to the late Jesse and Fern Jones.
Gene leaves behind a son Chuck Jones (Andrea) of Modesto, grandchildren Adam Jones (Cara) of Modesto, Amber Cromwell (Cameron) of Hughson, Brandon Wood (Alisa) of Avondale, AZ, 3 great grandchildren, Landon, Graysen and Anisten, his dear friend Angela Wegner and sister Lois Peters (Brian) of Modesto and many nieces, nephews and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Kay Jones.

Gene grew up in Ceres, Hayward and Stockton and eventually settled in Modesto. Gene served 30+ years with the California Department of Corrections, retiring as a Lieutenant at Duel Vocational Institute. Gene was an avid fisherman and participated in many fishing tournaments. He was once a member and past President of the Modesto Am-Bass-Adors. He also enjoyed his horses, and took many horseback riding and camping trips to Clarks Fork and other locations with his group of friends. Gene also enjoyed hunting, making many memorable trips to Colorado with his son Chuck.

No public service has been planned, however a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Gene's name to the DW61 Foundation, Inc., PO Box 792, Hughson CA 95326, https://www.dw61foundation.com
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved