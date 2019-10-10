Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde King. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde William King

March 20, 1931 - October 6, 2019

Clyde was born March 20th, 1931 to Theodore and Mrytle King in Atwater, California and passed away at home Sunday, October 6th at the age of 88 in Modesto. He was married on Valentine's Day to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Darlene Tatum for 66 years. Together they had two children, son Doug and daughter Sue Tylock (Chris Peterson), two grandchildren Andrew Tylock and Violet Tylock, and three step grandchildren Christopher Peterson, Forrest, and Rosann (deseased).

Clyde served in the

In 1959 Clyde purchased their first boat, the second love of his life and began a life of boating, waterskiing and camping. We would spend our summers camping at Woodward reservoir with our neighbors and teaching all our friends both young and old how to waterski. In 1975 mom and dad purchased their houseboat on Lake Don Pedro and spent all summer there entertaining friends and family. In the 80's they began taking trips to Canada with friends for fishing adventures. Dad was always making friends, and it was friends who intoduced he and mom to San Carlos Mexico where they spent the last 30 years building a new life, with more friends, and a true love of fishing. He taught his kids to fish for tuna and billfish and got us involved in fishing tournaments. He taught the grandkids to fish and anyone who went to visit them got their lessons too. He loved the toys, dune buggies, motorhomes, motorcycles, ATV's, but nothing was better than a day on the boat with the sun on his face.

Dad was a treasure for sure, his love of life was worn on his face, he always had a smile and kind words to say to all he met. He was blessed with a great sense of humor, kindness, and easy laugh. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Clyde William KingMarch 20, 1931 - October 6, 2019Clyde was born March 20th, 1931 to Theodore and Mrytle King in Atwater, California and passed away at home Sunday, October 6th at the age of 88 in Modesto. He was married on Valentine's Day to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Darlene Tatum for 66 years. Together they had two children, son Doug and daughter Sue Tylock (Chris Peterson), two grandchildren Andrew Tylock and Violet Tylock, and three step grandchildren Christopher Peterson, Forrest, and Rosann (deseased).Clyde served in the US Navy on the USS Fort Marion during the Korean war . When he got out of the navy he spent his years in the produce industry. He retired from New Deal Market as the produce supervisor and buyer in 1988.In 1959 Clyde purchased their first boat, the second love of his life and began a life of boating, waterskiing and camping. We would spend our summers camping at Woodward reservoir with our neighbors and teaching all our friends both young and old how to waterski. In 1975 mom and dad purchased their houseboat on Lake Don Pedro and spent all summer there entertaining friends and family. In the 80's they began taking trips to Canada with friends for fishing adventures. Dad was always making friends, and it was friends who intoduced he and mom to San Carlos Mexico where they spent the last 30 years building a new life, with more friends, and a true love of fishing. He taught his kids to fish for tuna and billfish and got us involved in fishing tournaments. He taught the grandkids to fish and anyone who went to visit them got their lessons too. He loved the toys, dune buggies, motorhomes, motorcycles, ATV's, but nothing was better than a day on the boat with the sun on his face.Dad was a treasure for sure, his love of life was worn on his face, he always had a smile and kind words to say to all he met. He was blessed with a great sense of humor, kindness, and easy laugh. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

