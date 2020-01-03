Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Rosary 6:30 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Frances T. Casillas

June 5, 1930 - Dec. 25, 2019

Frances T. Casillas received the greatest gift on Christmas when she passed away to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Frances was born in Modesto, CA on June 5, 1930 to her parents Louis Morales Garcia and Refugia Tellez Garcia. She and her 6 siblings were first generation Mexican-Americans and proud of their heritage. Their parents were one of the earliest Mexican families to purchase property and build a home in Modesto.

Frances attended Washington Elementary School, the old Roosevelt School and she ultimately graduated from Modesto High School. In early years, Frances was a seasonal cannery worker with Tillie Lewis, Haig Berberian and eventally retired from Tri Valley Growers. These jobs allowed her to spend a lot of time at home raising her family which was priority for her.

Frances always had a lot of energy. She loved to bake for a lot of years, crochet, play the slot machines and do anything family oriented. Family and God meant everything to her. Family could always count on Frances to take care of the grandchildren, prepare for gatherings, paint, lay sod or do whatever else her children needed help doing in their homes.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 58 years Joseph E. "Charlie" Casillas in 2010, and her son Charlie Casillas in 2004. In addition, she was predeceased by 3 of her brothers; Arturo Garcia, Roberto Garcia and Ernie Garcia. Frances is survived by siblings Jesse Garcia, Jenny Garcia and Alfred Garcia. She is also survived by her children Sandra Cornejo (Richard), Julie Dominguez (Art), Susan Greener (Marvin), daughter-in law Adeline Casillas and sister-in-law and friend Margaret Garcia, all of Modesto. Frances also leaves behind her grandchildren Lora Alvarez (Dominic), Erica Cox (Wes), Joseph Casillas (Alyssa), Steven Casillas, Stephanie Martinez (Josh), Philip Dominguez, Leanne Baldwin and Cameron Greener (Janae). Frances was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren; Mia, Gaby and Jullian Alvarez, Bella and Charley Cox and Joey Casillas.

A Rosary will be held at Salas Brothers Chapel located at 419 Scenic Dr. Modesto, on Monday Jan. 6th at 6:30 p.m. Internment will be private.

