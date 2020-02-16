Gary Arthur Azevedo
September 28, 1946 - January 30, 2020
Gary Arthur Azevedo, age 73, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born September 28, 1946 at Westside Hospital in Newman, CA to Arthur and Faye Azevedo.
He was a 1965 graduate of Hilmar High School. He worked at Procter and Gamble for 18 years as a technician.
Gary was an avid fly fisherman traveling often to enjoy many places.
Gary was the oldest brother of 9 children. (8 boys and 1 girl)
He is survived by son Shane Azevedo (Kymber), daughter Stephani Locke (Don) and 5 grandchildren.
Brothers Larry (Elizabeth), Don (Terry), Cliff (Jan), Les, George (Jonese), Albert (Eva), Johnny (Roxanne) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by daughter Natalie, parents Arthur and Faye, and sister Rosemary Martins(John)
Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Gary are invited to celebrate his life on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 1pm at Allen Mortuary in Turlock, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 16, 2020