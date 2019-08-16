Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guy Brooks. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Graveside service 11:00 AM Acacia Memorial Park - the Masonic Cemetery 801 Scenic Drive Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Guy Allen BrooksJan 21, 1934 – Aug 8, 2019Guy Brooks passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at home in Modesto, California. Guy was born in Hughson, California on January 21, 1934, to Thomas Charles "Ted" Brooks and Dona Lea Breshears. He was raised in Waterford, California, with his beloved brothers Jack and William "Bill" Brooks. He went to high school in Oakdale and Hughson, California. Guy served in the United States Navy , enlisting at the age of 17 ½ in the Korean War and serving in the Pacific on the USS Thomas Jefferson as a First Class Petty Officer. He later served in Intelligence as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserves in the 1960s and 1970s. He was a Captain at the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, starting there as a Deputy Sheriff in the late 1950s, and he left the office as Captain to become an attorney in 1970. His wife Carmen Guerrero Brooks was his legal secretary from 1970 until her death in November 2009.Guy joined the Calvary Lutheran Church in Modesto in the early 1960s, and he was a proud member of the Freemasons since 1960, when he became a Master Mason with Modesto Lodge # 206 F&AM. He served as a Master and Past Master of the Modesto lodge, and was involved with the Order of the Eastern Star with his wife Carmen for over 40 years. He also received the 32nd Degree of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.Guy was preceded in his passing by his wife Carmen, his loving partner and best friend for over 50 years, and by his older brother Jack Brooks. Guy is survived by his younger brother Bill Brooks, who visited Guy every week for many years, and his sister in law Lola Brooks of Turlock; his son Patrick Brooks and daughter in law María Zamudio Brooks, of Santa Monica; his sister in law Mary Lue Brooks, of Nevada City; his brothers in law Jesse Guerrero, of Tulare, and Mike Guerrero, of Stockton; his sisters in law Josephine Salas, of Modesto, and Rose Guerrero, of Stockton; his sister in law Alyce Swarens and brother in law Del Swarens, of El Sobrante; and loving nieces and nephews.Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Brooks family. A Graveside Service will be held at Acacia Memorial Park - the Masonic Cemetery at 801 Scenic Drive in Modesto - at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019.Guy will be remembered by so many people for being kind-hearted, calm and patient, thoughtful, generous, and hard-working. He had great intelligence and curiosity and a gentle wit. He read voraciously on many topics, including the Founding Fathers, the Civil War, world, military and political history over the centuries, and Native American culture. He did at least one crossword puzzle every day. He rarely left home or office without wearing a Panama or fedora hat. He was a loving husband and father, and a true gentleman.In loving memory of Guy, donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, CureAlz.Org . His family deeply and forever appreciates the kind and caring people of Optimal Hospice and Community Hospice, Memorial Medical, The Stratford at Beyer Park, El Rio Memory Care Community, and Golden Age Home Care.Please share your memories of Guy at the Modesto Bee's Guest Book on www.Legacy.com Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 16 to Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

