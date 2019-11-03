Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Wever. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Ripon Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Immanuel Christian Reformed Church Ripon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda Jane Wever

Jan 8, 1929 - Oct 29, 2019

Hilda J. Wever went to be with her Lord on October 29, 2019. Hilda was born on January 8, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Samuel and Winnie Kootstra. In 1931, the family moved to Fresno, CA where her father managed a fig ranch for the Mayo Brothers. In 1944, the family moved to Modesto where Hilda graduated from Modesto High in 1946. She met her soon to be husband, John, at Mt. Herman Conference Center. They were married April 19, 1949. They lived in Empire, CA before moving to Ripon, CA in 1952.

Hilda loved the competition and comradery of sports, including tennis, softball, basketball, volleyball, racket ball, table tennis, pickle ball and billiards. If there was a ball involved, she would hit it. Hilda played to win, but win or lose, she always laughed and had a good time. If you made her laugh, then just maybe, you might win. She continued playing tennis into her 80's.

Over the years, Hilda volunteered countless hours at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church, Ripon Christian School, the library and at the Bethany Home Complex.

John and Hilda enjoyed 53 years together until John passed in 2002. She leaves behind her brother, Lewis, sister, Helen, three children; don Wever (Linda) of Ripon, Janet Klien (Barry) of St. George, UT and Larry Wever (Sarah) of Ripon. Also surviving are five grandchildren; Gina Wever, Grant Klien, Cody Klien, Michael Wever and Amy Green and seven great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, November 8th at 10:00 AM at Ripon Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church in Ripon. Remembrances may be made to .

Donations