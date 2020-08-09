Inise Corine Fried
August 28, 1930 - August 2, 2020
Inise Corine Fried of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 89.
She was born in Arkansas on August 28, 1930 to the late John and Eamie (Patterson) Marlow. She loved the outdoors, as well as being in the kitchen baking pies. Inise always had a helping hand and an open door for anyone in need.
At the request of the family there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com
