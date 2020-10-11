Jean Patricia Sweeney
Feb 14, 1948 - Oct 6, 2020
With deep sorrow and tremendous love we mourn the passing of Jean Sweeney, 72, who passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her brother Michael (Deborah) Crane and his son Michael Jr. (Katie); her son Scott (Colleen) Weidman and their daughter Violet; her son Steve (Amy) Weidman and their children Zachary, Ryan and Megan; her daughter Jamie (Justin) Garner and their sons Gavin and Griffin. Jean was born on Valentine's Day, 1948, in Sacramento, California, to James and Betty Crane. She was a longtime Stanislaus County resident, particularly in Modesto and Ceres, before settling in nearby Ripon. While she worked diligently in banking for over 30 years Jean devoted her entire adult life to her three children and six grandchildren. She was affectionately known to many as Mom, Gma, Nana, Gama, Mama Jean, and the Bank Lady. Her unconditional love and outstanding sense of humor was well known by all who were fortunate to know her. She will be remembered as a loving and spirited mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all, but we find solace and comfort in knowing that she is now at peace among angels and no longer in pain. We love you, Mom. A funeral service will be held graveside at Lakewood Memorial Park. Donations to the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. www.cvobituaries.com