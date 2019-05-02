Jody Elaine Wright
June 29, 1954 - April 11, 2019
After a long and lengthy illness, she passed away from cancer on April 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Ehrich; four grandchildren; mother, Pauline Hornberger; brother, Art Gardner; sister Laura Harrington.
Jody attended Grace M. Davis High School where she was very active in FFA. She loved all animals, especially horses and dogs and held a special love for her baby lamb she brought home while involved in FFA. Jody graduated high school in 1973. She soon met and married her husband and moved to Santa Cruz where she resided for ten years. She eventually divorced and she and her daughter moved to Southern Washington State before moving back to Modesto to be near her family. Jody was a loving and kind person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11am and will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church at 1600 Carver Road in Modesto, CA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Optimal Hospice, 1101 Sylvan Avenue Ste 1310, Modesto, CA 95350.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 2, 2019