Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Briones. View Sign Service Information Robert Massie Funeral Home 402 Rio Concho Dr. San Angelo , TX 76903 (325)-655-8121 Graveside service 11:30 AM St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Briones

April 4, 1935 - November 28, 2019

Joe Briones, 84, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

Graveside Services will be at 11:30 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery with Deacon James Johnston, officiating. There will be a reception following the service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Hall, 709 J Street, Modesto, California 95351.

Mr. Briones was born April 4, 1935, in Del Rio to his parents, Joseph and Maria Cruz Briones. He married Olga Garivay on September 17, 1952, in San Angelo. Joe was raised in San Angelo moving to Newark, California and returning to San Angelo to retire in 2002. He worked for General Foods for 10 years and then was an independent trucker for 45 years. Joe was an avid golfer. He loved to watch sports, talk politics, to spend time with family and friends and loved eating a good steak. He made people laugh and feel at home. Joe enjoyed his trips from California to San Angelo. Joe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto, California where his final resting place will be. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be remembered as being concerned for his family.

The family would like to thank everyone who cared for him; Dr. Cherokee, Dr. Anderson and the staff on the fourth floor at Shannon Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife, Olga of the home; two sons, Rudy Briones and wife Marcella of Modesto, California and Richard Briones of San Angelo; two sisters, Belia Seriver of San Angelo and Ofelia Benitez of Union City, California; four grandchildren, Rudy, Jr., Richard "Joshua", Jessica and Rachel; 12 great grandchildren. Jose was preceded in death by a son, Rueben Briones; a brother, Vincente Briones.

Sign the online register at

www.cvobituaries.com



Joe BrionesApril 4, 1935 - November 28, 2019Joe Briones, 84, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.Graveside Services will be at 11:30 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery with Deacon James Johnston, officiating. There will be a reception following the service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Hall, 709 J Street, Modesto, California 95351.Mr. Briones was born April 4, 1935, in Del Rio to his parents, Joseph and Maria Cruz Briones. He married Olga Garivay on September 17, 1952, in San Angelo. Joe was raised in San Angelo moving to Newark, California and returning to San Angelo to retire in 2002. He worked for General Foods for 10 years and then was an independent trucker for 45 years. Joe was an avid golfer. He loved to watch sports, talk politics, to spend time with family and friends and loved eating a good steak. He made people laugh and feel at home. Joe enjoyed his trips from California to San Angelo. Joe was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and former member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Modesto, California where his final resting place will be. He was a loving husband, father and grandpa. He will be remembered as being concerned for his family.The family would like to thank everyone who cared for him; Dr. Cherokee, Dr. Anderson and the staff on the fourth floor at Shannon Medical Center.Survivors include his wife, Olga of the home; two sons, Rudy Briones and wife Marcella of Modesto, California and Richard Briones of San Angelo; two sisters, Belia Seriver of San Angelo and Ofelia Benitez of Union City, California; four grandchildren, Rudy, Jr., Richard "Joshua", Jessica and Rachel; 12 great grandchildren. Jose was preceded in death by a son, Rueben Briones; a brother, Vincente Briones.Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close